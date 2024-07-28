EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,683,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MaxLinear by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MaxLinear by 2,277.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MXL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities cut their price target on MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.70.

Shares of NYSE:MXL opened at $12.78 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative return on equity of 12.39% and a negative net margin of 42.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

