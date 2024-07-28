EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 658,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,140,000 after purchasing an additional 261,708 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 7,867.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 72,539 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter worth $5,016,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,293,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,542,000 after buying an additional 39,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 4,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.33, for a total transaction of $441,196.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,227 shares in the company, valued at $898,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $108.35 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $113.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $228.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.82 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is 94.89%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WD shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.

