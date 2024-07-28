EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,382 Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 922.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,248. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

CFFN stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -36.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CFFN. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

