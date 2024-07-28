EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 207 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE SNA opened at $280.66 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $249.84 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.66 and its 200 day moving average is $277.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total value of $2,236,443.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

