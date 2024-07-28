EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 405 Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 405 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Natixis lifted its position in Ares Management by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 10,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter worth approximately $1,995,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in Ares Management by 2.1% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 65,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $6,509,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $6,260,151.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,475,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.41, for a total transaction of $14,041,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,061,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 702,930 shares of company stock valued at $97,948,044 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.33.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:ARES opened at $147.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.96, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $96.00 and a one year high of $152.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.13). Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $707.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 166.82%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

