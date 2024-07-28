EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 93 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after buying an additional 2,336,654 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $467,852,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 60,534.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 472,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,609,000 after buying an additional 472,172 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $633.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $623.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $632.89. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a market cap of $177.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $281,129.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,380.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total value of $8,368,015.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,701,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,963 shares of company stock worth $114,442,445. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

