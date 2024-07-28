EntryPoint Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 534.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWXT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after buying an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on BWXT shares. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT stock opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.91 and a one year high of $107.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.