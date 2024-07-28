EntryPoint Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in N-able were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in N-able by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in N-able during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of N-able by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at N-able

In other N-able news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of N-able stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 538,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,673.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other N-able news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 13,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $201,117.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 538,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,083,673.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $50,794.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 453,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,910,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,432 shares of company stock valued at $322,736. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NABL stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.21 and a beta of 0.47. N-able, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). N-able had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.42 million. On average, research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About N-able



N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

