EntryPoint Capital LLC Reduces Position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,158 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in NU by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Shares of NYSE NU opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.32.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

