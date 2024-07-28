EntryPoint Capital LLC Reduces Position in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,238 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Prime Medicine were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Prime Medicine by 43.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,801,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,534 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,200,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prime Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 513,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,545,000 after acquiring an additional 73,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Prime Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

Shares of PRME stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. Prime Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $15.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prime Medicine ( NYSE:PRME Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Prime Medicine, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Prime Medicine from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Prime Medicine to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Prime Medicine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.09.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Featured Stories

