EntryPoint Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 79.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Pure Storage by 295.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,082,961.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Mallun Yen sold 4,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total value of $312,110.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,498 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,560.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 14,296 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $911,941.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 518,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,082,961.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,174,052 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSTG. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

NYSE:PSTG opened at $58.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 208.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

