EntryPoint Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 27.7% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of CleanSpark by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,755,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706,738 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 36.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CLSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

