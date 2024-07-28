EntryPoint Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $261.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.03 and its 200 day moving average is $253.69. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VMC

Insider Activity

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total value of $2,347,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.