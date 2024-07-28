EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 16,639 Shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) by 66.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,639 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomura by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Nomura in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, XY Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Nomura during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE NMR opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.59. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

