EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 206 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,886,055,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Everest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth $373,130,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,064,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,271,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock opened at $382.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $381.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $377.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $343.36 and a one year high of $417.92.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $11.31 EPS. Everest Group’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This is an increase from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on EG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Everest Group from $457.00 to $454.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $470.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.40.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

