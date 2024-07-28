EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 26,193 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 75.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,193 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $848,000. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $1,103,000. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 2,471,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after acquiring an additional 164,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after acquiring an additional 57,133 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 76,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.54 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 49.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.21%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

