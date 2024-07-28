EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 2,997 Shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 67.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 81,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $53.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.28 and a 200 day moving average of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.12.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.43. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $355.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MBIN shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down from $58.50) on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

