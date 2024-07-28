EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 3,103 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

EntryPoint Capital LLC reduced its stake in Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Holley were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Holley by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Holley by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,133,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 121,251 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Holley by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 589,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Holley by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Holley by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Holley in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Holley in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.47.

Holley Stock Performance

HLLY stock opened at $3.89 on Friday. Holley Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. The firm has a market cap of $464.12 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel bought 14,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

