EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 374 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 69.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 168 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In related news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of EME stock opened at $364.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.50 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $376.71 and its 200 day moving average is $330.81.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.75. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.