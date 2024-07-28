EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 4,017 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter worth $173,000. Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JBI opened at $14.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Janus International Group’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

