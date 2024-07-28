EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 4,401 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 53.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 216.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

OBDC opened at $15.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $399.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 10%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 74.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on OBDC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.