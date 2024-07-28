EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 790 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 56.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 290,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,094,000 after purchasing an additional 27,221 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 43,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.96 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $318,736.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $318,736.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,034.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

