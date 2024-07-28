EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 873 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Energizer by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Stock Performance

Shares of ENR stock opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $37.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 1.05.

Energizer Dividend Announcement

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.10 million. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENR shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

