EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes $62,000 Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 132.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 128,758 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Express during the first quarter worth $673,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Heartland Express by 84.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 62,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Heartland Express by 292.4% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 108,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 81,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

Heartland Express Price Performance

Heartland Express stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Heartland Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $17.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $274.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.23 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Heartland Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is -47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 8,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $86,875.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 849,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,119,097.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 14,109 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $144,476.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 196,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,303.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 8,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $86,875.86. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 849,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,119,097.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 249,390 shares of company stock worth $2,606,927 in the last quarter. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

