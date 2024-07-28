EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,119 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 53.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Civista Bancshares by 35.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $18.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $298.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $58.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

