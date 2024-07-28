EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Newmont by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 170,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 36,645 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 325,320 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Newmont by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 795,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 94,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,276,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Up 2.3 %

NEM stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $48.97.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NEM shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Newmont

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.