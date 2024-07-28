EntryPoint Capital LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 8,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $334,346.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,807,953.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $60,617.95. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,565.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Zillow Group stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.62. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $59.23.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $529.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. Research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

