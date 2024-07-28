EntryPoint Capital LLC Trims Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 264.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of CHCT stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. The stock has a market cap of $751.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.68.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 287.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Community Healthcare Trust Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

