EntryPoint Capital LLC Trims Position in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

EntryPoint Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 60.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,508 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 175.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,471,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,850,000 after buying an additional 2,211,696 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 60.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 356,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 133,791 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $4.06 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.11.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Ultrapar Participações

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

