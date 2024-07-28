EntryPoint Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,003 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,136,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Landsea Homes by 20.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 701,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 118,802 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 479,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Landsea Homes by 123.2% in the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 388,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 214,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

LSEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Landsea Homes in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Landsea Homes from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

NASDAQ LSEA opened at $12.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $441.76 million, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.35. Landsea Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.07). Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $294.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Mollie Fadule acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $701,490.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mollie Fadule acquired 10,000 shares of Landsea Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.78 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,490.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ming Tian sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $4,288,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,290,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,130,647.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,567,162 shares of company stock valued at $29,057,772. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

