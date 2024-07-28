EntryPoint Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

EntryPoint Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 74.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 14.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,896 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 14.4% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at $1,534,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at $23,122,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $309.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.89 and a 1 year high of $352.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.63. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $338,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,339. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total transaction of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

