EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,416,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 158,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 60,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

AMLP stock opened at $48.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $49.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.