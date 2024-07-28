EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,391 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in SAP by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
SAP Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of SAP stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $214.94.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.
View Our Latest Research Report on SAP
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SAP
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.