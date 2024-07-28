EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,391 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,391 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in SAP by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $213.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $214.94.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.17.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

