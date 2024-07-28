EP Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,295 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,954,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,319,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 215,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $1,734,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 127,216 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:RIO opened at $65.06 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.