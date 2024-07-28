EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 17.2% during the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,948 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.6% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 103,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DRI stock opened at $142.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $176.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.35 and a 200-day moving average of $156.59.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.