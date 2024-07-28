EP Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 4,833.3% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 953.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239,015 shares in the company, valued at $263,755,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.80, for a total value of $1,767,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,239,015 shares in the company, valued at $263,755,967. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $105,280.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,239 shares of company stock worth $55,428,337 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $122.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Profile



Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

