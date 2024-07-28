EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $252,000 Investment in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Hubbell by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 160,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 8,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 41,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 29,959 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,108,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $1,258,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,246,437.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total transaction of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $367.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.97. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $248.37 and a 1 year high of $429.61. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBB. Barclays lowered their price target on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hubbell

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.