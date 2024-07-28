EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Old Republic International by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 57,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,882 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,270,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 526.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 1,337.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Old Republic International news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 4,503 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $140,853.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,172 shares of company stock valued at $282,286 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORI opened at $33.62 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

