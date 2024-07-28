EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 94.5% during the first quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,861,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,702 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 470,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 275,455 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 440,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 173,157 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 318,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after buying an additional 66,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after acquiring an additional 40,336 shares during the last quarter.

SPYX stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $33.32 and a 52-week high of $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.44.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

