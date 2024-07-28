EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 38,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,459,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIS opened at $245.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.46. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $183.29 and a fifty-two week high of $249.45.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

