Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Short Interest Update

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Eramet Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ERMAY opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. Eramet has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $12.21.

Get Eramet alerts:

Eramet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1598 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th.

About Eramet

ERAMET SA operates as a mining and metallurgical company in France, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company extracts and processes manganese ore and nickel ore; and extracts and develops mineral sands. It also produces ferronickel, nickel pig iron, briquettes, nickel salts, high purity nickel, nickel ferroalloys, and alloy steel and casting; manganese alloys, such as high-carbon ferromanganese, silicomanganese, low and medium-carbon ferromanganese, and low-carbon silicomanganese for use in batteries, pigments, construction, and automotive industries; and mineral sands, such as titanium dioxide, high-purity pig iron, zircon, and ilmenite used in ceramics and pigments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.