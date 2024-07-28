Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 75,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $9,390,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,009,320.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ernest C. Garcia II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 12th, Ernest C. Garcia II sold 37,500 shares of Carvana stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total value of $5,123,625.00.

Carvana Price Performance

CVNA opened at $132.85 on Friday. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.25. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CVNA shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Carvana

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

