Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Esquire Financial from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ESQ

Esquire Financial Price Performance

ESQ opened at $59.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.72. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $43.24 and a one year high of $59.56.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $29.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.04 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 31.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Esquire Financial will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Esquire Financial

In related news, Director Selig Zises sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $114,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 107,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,689.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESQ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 355.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $954,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Esquire Financial by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 85,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.