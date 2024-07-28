Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) PT Raised to $77.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $62.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. Etsy has a 12 month low of $55.08 and a 12 month high of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.30 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 402.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

