Evercore ISI Raises KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $900.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $980.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $806.24.

KLA Stock Up 3.2 %

KLAC opened at $787.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $809.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $716.85. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.27. KLA has a 1 year low of $440.15 and a 1 year high of $896.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 29.09 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,748,351.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $5,953,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its position in KLA by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in KLA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

