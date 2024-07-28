Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 291,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.45% of Exponent worth $437,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 866.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 293.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 104.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exponent news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $657,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,444,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,734,995 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research report on Friday.

Exponent Stock Performance

EXPO stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.57%.

About Exponent

(Free Report)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

