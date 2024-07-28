Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Truist Financial in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.80% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $105.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 0.65. Exponent has a 1 year low of $64.61 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.42.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $335,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,067 shares of company stock worth $4,734,995 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 67.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

