Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,430,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 42,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.78.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $462.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.52. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

