Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) were down 4.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 10,193,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 106,704,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $420,000. Busey Bank purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric by 13,329.8% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

