Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Farmers National Banc Stock Performance

Farmers National Banc stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $603.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.84. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $16.32.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $66.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farmers National Banc will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Farmers National Banc in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Bank bought a new position in shares of Farmers National Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers National Banc

(Get Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.